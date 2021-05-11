Letter: The Socialism Bogeyman

Thanks to Rafael Soto whose letter (Socialism is Coming for YOU) was an epic fail! He sabotages his own argument when he says, "Get ready to pay more of your FAIR SHARE of taxes even if you make less than $400,000 per year." Why is Mr. Soto against paying his "fair share"? I predict Soto will not pass up his Medicare or Social Security benefits--both socialist programs.
Maybe Soto was confused and thought Martin Luther King was against the rich paying their fair share when he said “We all too often have socialism for the rich and rugged free market capitalism for the poor.”
Too many folks think they are just one good idea from being a millionaire. Maybe Soto is one of them. Let's be clear: the deck has never been more stacked against the little guy. It has never been harder to climb out of poverty.
Can we start educating people on socialism vs. capitalism vs. communism? The ignorance is astounding.
Alison Jones
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.