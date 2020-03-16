Letter: The Socialism Straw Man

The letter "American Voters Do Not Like Socialists," is based on a falsehood. The letter falsely equates socialism and communism, stating that "the only country in the world that is socialist is North Korea," which is communist, not socialist. Although not in North Korea, Socialist governments are found throughout the world, and most especially in Western Europe. For example Germany's Social Democratic Party is the largest in the country and part of its ruling coalition. Voters all over the world happily vote for these parties. The letter writer is either incredibly ignorant or is deliberately using a "straw man" argument to attack the Democratic Party, a Social Democratic Party that is the largest in the United States (and the most popular). The straw man argument sets up a false argument (the straw man) and then defeats it. For example, to argue that the Republican Party is a conservative right of center party and is therefore fascist, is just as false and ludicrous as equating Social Democrats (socialists) with communists.
Jon Dorschner
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.