Letter: The Socialists are coming for you

Yes, members of the middle class, the Biden Administration is coming for you, since there is not enough money in the world to pay for all the administration’s social and climate experiments. It does not matter that you planned carefully for your retirement, that you lived under your means, that you were financially disciplined so that one day you could enjoy your golden years with your family and friends. Get ready to pay more of your “fair share” of taxes even if you make less than $400,000 per year.
You will be “Canceled!” You will be shamed for your financial success. Let’s say you own two home, you will be told to give up a home since you can’t possibly occupy both at the same time. Why should you own two homes while there are not financially discipline families looking for a place to live? If you are successful, beware, because you will be “Canceled!”
Rafael Polo
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.