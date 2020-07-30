You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The "Stable Genius"
View Comments

Letter: The "Stable Genius"

My doctor gave me the same test that the "stable genius" took . I hate to burst his bubble, but it is a common part of the annual Medicare physical for seniors. The test was so simple that the medical assistant and I laughed our way through it. Mr. Trump seems to think it is a measure of his IQ, but I think he should stop bragging.

Jackie Quast

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News