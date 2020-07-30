Letter: The "Stable Genius"

My doctor gave me the same test that the "stable genius" took . I hate to burst his bubble, but it is a common part of the annual Medicare physical for seniors. The test was so simple that the medical assistant and I laughed our way through it. Mr. Trump seems to think it is a measure of his IQ, but I think he should stop bragging.
Jackie Quast
Foothills
