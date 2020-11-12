 Skip to main content
Letter: The stench of hypocrisy/lack of class
Where is the evidence of fraud? Where is the sense of class and graciousness. It surely not coming from the president Republican leadership or the fanatic conspiracy theorists who somehow believe that their Messiah was cheated out of a victory The pious pathetic hypocrisy being put out there, suggesting there was fraud encouraging the armed militias to take to the streets and disparaging Joseph R Biden faith is beyond the pale. We 74 plus million are not stupid. We will not be silenced or intimidated. Jimmy Carter and George Bush graciously and immediately conceded their one term losses. This is probably a fantasy to hope that happens now.

James Robinett

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

