Letter: THE STINK GETS WORSE
Again Republicans prove they hava no honor no ethics no principles and no ideas. In order to win they have to cheat lie steal and subvert all connections to democratic values of our Founders. Hypocrisy knows no bounds with these people. No word is good enough to keep and no lie false enough to not use. One can only wonder how many dead have to pile up to generate some thought with these people more than 200,000 dead apparently is not enough for them to break this this maniac they are following like puppies. This is astonishing how people pile up to suck up with this lout. Now we risk the undoing of all progress for half a century in court decisions long over due as to marriage equality , and freedom for women to own their own bodies. FIX THIS MESS AND WOE BE THE USA IF WE DONT.

DONALD SHELTON

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

