Letter: The streets are safe for whom?

In the 1960's I worked as head nurse Pediatric Clinic of the 10th General Dispensary Frankfurt Germany. One of the German nurses commented "You can say what you want, but when Hitler was in power the streets were safe." "For whom?" I responded. "Dr. Schlifke (a young captain and pediatrician) would be dead or in a concentration camp."
As a 75 year old white grandmother I have always been treated well by police.
Sadly the streets were not safe for Ingram Lopez. The streets are not safe for black and brown people and neither are their homes, or the park, or the pool etc., etc., etc.
We must change. Citizens are not enemy combatants for police. We simply must do better as a nation.
And the horrible racist actions from police must stop.
Edna Silva
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!