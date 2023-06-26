On June 18, Baha'is mark the 40th anniversary of a tragic event that deeply impacted us. Ten courageous women were unjustly hanged in Shiraz, Iran, for their belief in the Baha'i Faith and commitment to gender equality, unity in diversity, and peace. As Iranian-American Baha'is, we fled Iran due to persecution faced by Baha'is, Iran's largest non-Muslim minority. This commemoration holds profound significance, reminding us of the miscarriage of justice and our struggles.

Ms. Simin Fahandej of the International Baha'i Community states that the story of these ten women continues to resonate, reflecting the unwavering spirit and sacrifices of Iranian women in their pursuit of equality. Today, as countless Iranian women strive for justice, echoes of the injustice suffered by the ten women in Shiraz can be heard.

To honor their memory, the International Baha'i Community launching the #OurStoryIsOne campaign on June 18 on Twitter. Many representatives from the US, European Parliament, and NGOs have shown support through videos and statements, emphasizing the importance of gender equality.

Foaad Haghighi

Midtown