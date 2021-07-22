 Skip to main content
Letter: The Sun(s) just Set in Milwaukee
Letter: The Sun(s) just Set in Milwaukee

I purposely didn’t watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals because I knew who was going to WIN on their “home court.” As a teen and young adult, living 45 miles from Milwaukee, for over 30 years, I took a liking to the Bucks and their normally losing team. Now having lived in the desert over 40 years, and being a fan/follower of the Suns, I was hoping for a much better outcome.

Maybe our Phoenix basket-ballers got overconfident after two initial home wins? Maybe they couldn’t “buy” any offensive rebounds? Maybe they just couldn’t play defense? Maybe “we” needed a seven-foot “bulldozer” on our side? We will never know! Oh well, like they say, “there is always next year.”

I have never seen the Suns play, in person, but that is what TV is for. Have you ever tried to park your car in downtown Phoenix?

Kenneth Unwin

East side

