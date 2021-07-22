Letter: The Sun(s) just Set in Milwaukee

I purposely didn’t watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals because I knew who was going to WIN on their “home court.” As a teen and young adult, living 45 miles from Milwaukee, for over 30 years, I took a liking to the Bucks and their normally losing team. Now having lived in the desert over 40 years, and being a fan/follower of the Suns, I was hoping for a much better outcome.
Maybe our Phoenix basket-ballers got overconfident after two initial home wins? Maybe they couldn’t “buy” any offensive rebounds? Maybe they just couldn’t play defense? Maybe “we” needed a seven-foot “bulldozer” on our side? We will never know! Oh well, like they say, “there is always next year.”
I have never seen the Suns play, in person, but that is what TV is for. Have you ever tried to park your car in downtown Phoenix?
Kenneth Unwin
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.