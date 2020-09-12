Letter: The Supremacy Syndrome

Who invented the concept of "white supremacy"? The same bullies who invented "systemic racism." There's no bully like an activist who manipulates others through victimology. The professional/political victimologist uses a double standard to try and take down "white supremacists" and "systemic racists"; meanwhile their actual goal is to be non-white supremacists, and they're already systemic racists because they target only whites. Wannabe supremacists seem unaware that social supremacy is earned by merit, not skin color. However, the liberal hype called "political correctness" has created the myth that over-achievers deserve to be looted by under-achievers. Brace for America's "Coca-Cola moment" if her tried-and-true formula of law and order is ever "improved upon" by lawless looters.
Molly McKinney
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
