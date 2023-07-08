In the wake of the Supreme Court term just completed, I've read several commentaries suggesting that John Roberts must be deeply unhappy with the behavior--ethical and lawmaking--of his colleagues. I disagree; I think he has waited years to have a solid right-wing majority to backstop his own views, and while he may indeed wince at the ethical transgressions of Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, their behavior isn't enough for him to do what any "boss" worth his title should do: Either resign or read the justices the riot act in a very public way. That he's done neither speaks volumes about who he is and what he believes in.