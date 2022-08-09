Letter: The Supreme is wrong Roe VS Wade

There are 2 facts that the Supreme Court ignored in their ruling. FACT 1: no matter what you call the life inside of the womb, it is UNBORN. Hence it has no rights, it is inside of another body the mother with All the rights. FACT 2: no man can have a baby, therefore no man can have an abortion. All men have no opinion! All men must recuse themselves from any decision involving only women's rights! These are simple facts that can't be disputed.