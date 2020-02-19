Letter: The Sword, the Shield and Autocracy
It has often been said that what makes our democracy stand out from other forms of government is the rule of law. You are innocent until proven guilty and you are entitled to a fair trial judged by your fellow citizens. And justice is dispensed equally to all people without prejudice. Recent events where our president has used the Department of Justice to shield his friends (think Stone and Flynn) and to investigate his enemies (think Comey, McCabe, and Biden if he could). These are actions you would expect to see in Russia but not in America. It is what dictators and autocrats do to remain in power. We must preserve the rule of law at all costs.

Doing this will be difficult because the Attorney General is picked by and works for the president. This is a structural weakness in our constitution which most presidents have not abused. Trump is different. The long term solution may be a constitutional amendment but the short term solution is to not reelect Trump.

Michael Mulcahy

East side

