 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The Taliban and Isis are Alive and Well

  • Comments

The Taliban and ISIS are alive and well in the US Supreme Court! We decry the treatment of girls and women in Afghanistan but look at the future the Justices are contemplating for American women! But there is another point: What happens to the average American citizen if he/she lies to get a job? Obviously, they either don't get the job or, if they do and the lie is discovered, they lose the job. How come Alito, Thomas, Coney Barrett, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh are allowed to remain on the Court? They clearly lied to get the job---just ask Senator Susan Collins. Yeah, the Taliban and Isis are thriving here.

Barbara Benjamin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: energy

the endless articles for eliminating fossil fuels for "clean" energy are baseless. We do not have an alternate commercially feasible source of…

Letter: Red-light Cameras

I saw in Sunday's paper that Tim Steller Changed his line of thinking. When Tucson voted to remove the cameras, he was all for it. Now, it see…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News