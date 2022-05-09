Letter: The Taliban and Isis are Alive and Well

The Taliban and ISIS are alive and well in the US Supreme Court! We decry the treatment of girls and women in Afghanistan but look at the future the Justices are contemplating for American women! But there is another point: What happens to the average American citizen if he/she lies to get a job? Obviously, they either don't get the job or, if they do and the lie is discovered, they lose the job. How come Alito, Thomas, Coney Barrett, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh are allowed to remain on the Court? They clearly lied to get the job---just ask Senator Susan Collins. Yeah, the Taliban and Isis are thriving here.