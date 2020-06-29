Letter: "The Talk"
Letter: "The Talk"

Imagine having to do this with your family -- if you are white, this is something you have never even considered. However, If you are black, a person of color or another nationality, when your children reach a certain age you will sit them down and tell them "It is time for the talk." He tells them "There are people out there who have never met you but who want to hurt you or even kill you because you don't look like them. Be very careful what you say and do when you are at school, the grocery store, the bank, the movies, church, walking down the street or parking your car. Even some people, who are sworn to protect you in their job, could be willing to harm or kill you. Be careful."

Jacque Ramsey

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

