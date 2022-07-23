 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Threat to our Nation

To the editor:

The folks who think the January 6th insurrectionists are the second coming of the Founding Fathers need to understand that they are more like Lenin, Mao, or Pol Pot and other so called liberationists who actually led their nations into tyranny. And those who hunger for a new civil war should know that if the constitutional order is broken, it might be very difficult to put back together, turning our great nation into the kind of country Trump likes to complain about.

William Finkelstein

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

