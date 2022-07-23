Letter: The Threat to our Nation

The folks who think the January 6th insurrectionists are the second coming of the Founding Fathers need to understand that they are more like Lenin, Mao, or Pol Pot and other so called liberationists who actually led their nations into tyranny. And those who hunger for a new civil war should know that if the constitutional order is broken, it might be very difficult to put back together, turning our great nation into the kind of country Trump likes to complain about.