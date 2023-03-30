Re: the March 24 letter “Electric vehicles.”

This writer’s complaint that “the federal government is subsidizing charging stations for a preferred group of EV owners” completely overlooks the reason for such action — global climate change.

A recent study published in the scientific journal, Joule, finds “rapid replacement of fossil fuel technologies by low-cost key green technologies to be $514 billion cheaper” than doing nothing at all.

NY Times’ economics, business and finance writer, Peter Coy, summarizes the study beautifully: How to Fight Climate Change for a Bargain, March 20.

Though present EV owners will benefit, rapid transition is aimed at another “preferred group” - our offspring.

Greg Lewis

Midtown