 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Time for Climate Action is NOW!
View Comments

Letter: The Time for Climate Action is NOW!

  • Comments

As a pathologist and ORDINARY CITIZEN, we must face up to the reality that the climate crisis is here. It is staggering that 1 in 3 Americans personally suffered the impacts of climate change be it wildfires, drought, extreme storms, and flooding. The personal and communal devastation caused was clearly seen in news reporting, be it TV, papers or radio. Most recently many of us viewed the dire situation in Madagascar due to climate change. Though not to the severity as seen in Madagascar, throughout the U.S. and the world, climate change is taking its toll and will continue to do so unless we act by supporting and promoting the Build Back Better Act. A healthy future for our children and grandchildren depends on this and they deserve it as we did. Is there not a better way to spend our money then on the health and well-being of them?

Mary Ann and Frank Graffagnino

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News