Letter: The Time for Climate Action is NOW!

As a pathologist and ORDINARY CITIZEN, we must face up to the reality that the climate crisis is here. It is staggering that 1 in 3 Americans personally suffered the impacts of climate change be it wildfires, drought, extreme storms, and flooding. The personal and communal devastation caused was clearly seen in news reporting, be it TV, papers or radio. Most recently many of us viewed the dire situation in Madagascar due to climate change. Though not to the severity as seen in Madagascar, throughout the U.S. and the world, climate change is taking its toll and will continue to do so unless we act by supporting and promoting the Build Back Better Act. A healthy future for our children and grandchildren depends on this and they deserve it as we did. Is there not a better way to spend our money then on the health and well-being of them?
Mary Ann and Frank Graffagnino
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.