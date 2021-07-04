Letter: The time for electrification is now.

As our nation emerges from an incredibly difficult time, we are at a critical turning point. It’s time to address what is no longer working for our society and our planet. I want younger generations to be able to thrive, just as I did. I struggle to watch our country in pain. If we want to persevere, we must work together to embrace new ideas with an open mind.
Coal mining, oil drilling, and burning dirty fossil fuel harms our environment, health, and pocketbooks. It's time to transition to a clean energy future. Federal leaders can support the policies and infrastructure needed to transition away from harmful fossil fuels like methane gas and accelerate the shift in our homes and businesses towards electrification. We have one shot to rebuild our infrastructure, create good-paying, union jobs, and tackle the climate crisis.
Only Congress can authorize the federal spending for everything included in the American Jobs Plan. We desperately need them to take this action to address the climate crisis.
Barbara Matteson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.