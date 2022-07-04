 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The time has sadly come

We, the American people, need to move to, no, rise up to decertify/remove/declare the Republican Party as Unamerican and ban it from American politics. They have drifted too far from Democracy into Trumpian Autocracy. And We, the American People, will NOT live under that Autocracy! We have domestic issues that immigration could gladly solve, and most important, we are witnessing the start of World War III in the Ukraine. The LAST thing we need directing this Country right now is a bunch of RNC ‘s (Republican Nut Cases). Now is the time for America to lead the World back to peace, an awesome difficult task. It can’t be done by a bunch of deranged politicians trying to imprison Doctors who treat gender confused children!

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

