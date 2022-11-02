Letter: The time is nigh.

Possibly the most consequential moment of our age is upon us. With truth having fallen victim to the paradigm of relativism, a stance that has become de rigueur for ideologues seeking cachet, the stakes have reached a maximum. This attractant of the disenfranchised, has found its home in the current populism-on-steroids environment. Unrestrained, proud ignorance on a grand scale has emerged as our greatest threat.

If this dangerous force prevails in the midterm election, this could be the beginning of the end event––the point of no return where countless destructive ideologies establish their beachhead.

What greater societal cost can we face than the demise of our democracy? To the truly undecided, I implore you to embrace the long view. Don’t let immediate sacrifices deter you. Vote as though our lives depend on it. They do. This could well be our last chance to retreat from the precipice looming before us. “Let us to it pell mell. If not to heaven then hand in hand to hell.”

Robert Gavlak

Midtown