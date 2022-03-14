 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Time is Now
Letter: The Time is Now

Paraphrasing Naomi Klein, "(Coming climate devastation) changes everything." The scientists studying climate have issued another stark warning: the "window" for action is closing. Some recently resigned in desperation after the last Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, saying "No one is listening."

According to Bill McKibben, "There's no longer an economic or technological problem. Sun, wind, and storage batteries are the available, "off the shelf" technology (we need)," safer and cheaper than nuclear, coal, oil, and gas.

We face our own toxic inertia and vested interests, however if we do develop alternative energies we will remove the power of autocrats across the globe.

If you value freedom, we must address our addiction to fossil fuels. Let's look to the future and stop being led astray by leaders stuck in the 80's, including Putin. Join Citizens' Climate Lobby, Third Act, Sunrise, or Extinction Rebellion.

Our descendants are calling, answer with action.

Gaye Adams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

