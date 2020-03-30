Letter: The Travel Industry Needs Relief Today
Letter: The Travel Industry Needs Relief Today

Travel and tourism is an essential part of the Tucson economy. This sector generates more than $1.8 billion and supports more than 40,000 employees. The COVID-19 crisis has brought travel into Tucson to a halt, leaving local businesses in peril.

At Simpleview, we employ 400 people who service mission-critical software and digital marketing platforms to nearly 1,000 destination marketing organizations. These organizations, including Visit Tucson, connect travelers to local hotels, attractions, events and restaurants, all of which will have a difficult time weathering this storm without serious financial support.

The U.S. Travel Association has called on Washington to establish a fund to keep workers employed, provide liquidity for travel businesses and bulk up the Small Business Administration loan program. Congress must act to ensure this industry and its workers can sustain themselves.

Please join me in soliciting Representatives Ann Kirkpatrick and Raúl Grijalva for legislation to support the tourism industry and our small business.

Ryan George

Ryan George, CEO, Simpleview

Oro Valley

