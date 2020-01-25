Letter: The trial not about truth
Today, the following words sound agonizingly familiar. "When a man unprincipled in private life[,] desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper . . . despotic in his ordinary demeanor — known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty — when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity — to join in the cry of danger to liberty — to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion — to flatter and fall in with all the non-sense of the zealots of the day — It may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may 'ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.'" These are the inimitably peerless words of Alexander Hamilton in 1792.

We have the self-proclaimed “Very Stable Genius,” on trial, the declared “Chosen One,” the man with cupidity, egocentrism, and intellectual laziness, placing his self-interest above national interest. The Donald John Trump trial is not about truth; it never has been!

Jerry Wilkerson

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

