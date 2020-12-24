Letter: The true disgrace

A recent letter writer’s reaction to Biden and Harris being named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” was “Wow, how the standards in the United States have changed. Disgraceful!” I suppose the author thinks Donald Trump would have been a better choice. When I look at the fact that over 40 percent of our population supports a corrupt, serial lying, treasonous narcissist who along with his Republican enablers attempted a coup and continue to attempt to destroy our democracy, all I can say is, Wow, how the standards in the United States have changed. Disgraceful!
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
