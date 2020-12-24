 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The true disgrace
View Comments

Letter: The true disgrace

A recent letter writer’s reaction to Biden and Harris being named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” was “Wow, how the standards in the United States have changed. Disgraceful!” I suppose the author thinks Donald Trump would have been a better choice. When I look at the fact that over 40 percent of our population supports a corrupt, serial lying, treasonous narcissist who along with his Republican enablers attempted a coup and continue to attempt to destroy our democracy, all I can say is, Wow, how the standards in the United States have changed. Disgraceful!

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News