 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The True Haters
View Comments

Letter: The True Haters

A recent letter claims Biden caters to haters of America. Why? Because he wants it to be better than it is now and has been in the past? How is that hateful? The writer cites the Civil War, a war initiated by southerners who wanted to keep slavery as their right. That's great? Britain abolished slavery empire-wide, without a single battle, thirty years before the U.S. did. You're proud that 600,000 died?

You say we elected Obama twice. Who? I doubt you were one of the 51% who did, just as I doubt a single white supremacist supported him, the same people who love Trump, the true hater of democracy.

So get your head out of the sand and admit we can and must do better, must continually strive to live up to our ideals. That's love of country, not hate. True patriotism, not blind allegiance, is what we need and what Biden offers.

Ron Terpening

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News