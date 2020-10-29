Letter: The True Haters

A recent letter claims Biden caters to haters of America. Why? Because he wants it to be better than it is now and has been in the past? How is that hateful? The writer cites the Civil War, a war initiated by southerners who wanted to keep slavery as their right. That's great? Britain abolished slavery empire-wide, without a single battle, thirty years before the U.S. did. You're proud that 600,000 died?
You say we elected Obama twice. Who? I doubt you were one of the 51% who did, just as I doubt a single white supremacist supported him, the same people who love Trump, the true hater of democracy.
So get your head out of the sand and admit we can and must do better, must continually strive to live up to our ideals. That's love of country, not hate. True patriotism, not blind allegiance, is what we need and what Biden offers.
Ron Terpening
Northwest side
