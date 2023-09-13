This letter is typical of the mindset of so many right wing devotees - that they are the true patriots, while anyone not of the same mindset or beliefs could never belong to The True Patriot Club. The author mused about cancelling his subscription to the Star "like all of my patriot friends", and considers his letter "higher intelligence" than most other letters. These "patriots" support a 4-times indicted, Putin-supporting ex-president who tried to overthrow an election, destroy our election process and our democracy, based on total lies. How patriotic! There should be an island where self-anointed "patriots" can go to live out their days, enjoying their delusions of intellectual superiority and true patriotism, while listening to the Steve Bannon and Alex Jones podcasts.