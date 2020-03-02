Letter: The Trump Economy?

If you take your dog for a walk and it starts to rain, is it fair to conclude that walking your dog caused it to rain? The same reasoning applies to the economy under any first term president. Trump and his supporters continually point to the good economy as “proof” that his policies (Deregulation and tax cuts) are the cause of the good economy. Not so fast. Exactly what policy enacted since 2016 has created exactly which jobs? On the plus side there is the border wall which has created construction jobs. On the negative side, however, is the $28 Billion (and growing) in taxpayer funded bailouts of farmers harmed by the Trump trade war with China, as reported by Forbes. Business decisions to expand or hire are typically not spur of the moment. The bigger the project, the longer the lead time. Any factory that opens today was probably in the planning stage long before January 2016.
Robert Edwards
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.