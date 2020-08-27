 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Trump Presidency
View Comments

Letter: The Trump Presidency

President Trump has exhibited incompetence, cruelty, dishonesty, and indifference during his first term. His mishandling of the pandemic contributed to the deaths of over 175,000 Americans.

His cruelty was apparent when he sought to remove legal protections for Transgenders, strived to destroy Obamacare and deprive 21,000,000 citizens of health care, and rolled back regulations designed to provide clean air and clean water.

He is a liar. He promised Americans he would protect social security and medicare and then recommended budget cuts to both programs. He promised to repair our infrastucture and then did nothing. He promised that his tax reform bill would not benefit the wealthy and then gave millions in tax cuts to the top 1% and crumbs to the working class.

In this time of crisis we need a supportive president who cares for all Americans, exhibits kindness, and can unite us. Trump lacks the heart to do so.

Hopefully, Americans will realize he is unfit for the presidency and vote him out of office.

Stuart Sellinger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News