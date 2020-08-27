Letter: The Trump Presidency

President Trump has exhibited incompetence, cruelty, dishonesty, and indifference during his first term. His mishandling of the pandemic contributed to the deaths of over 175,000 Americans.
His cruelty was apparent when he sought to remove legal protections for Transgenders, strived to destroy Obamacare and deprive 21,000,000 citizens of health care, and rolled back regulations designed to provide clean air and clean water.
He is a liar. He promised Americans he would protect social security and medicare and then recommended budget cuts to both programs. He promised to repair our infrastucture and then did nothing. He promised that his tax reform bill would not benefit the wealthy and then gave millions in tax cuts to the top 1% and crumbs to the working class.
In this time of crisis we need a supportive president who cares for all Americans, exhibits kindness, and can unite us. Trump lacks the heart to do so.
Hopefully, Americans will realize he is unfit for the presidency and vote him out of office.
Stuart Sellinger
Northwest side
