Letter: The Trump years

Truth demands that this letter be called out.

It was Antony, not Brutus, who observed, “The evil that men do lives after them….” Antony used this speech to turn the rabble of Rome against the man who’d just attempted to save the Republic from the Trump-like Caesar.

Likewise, many if not most people saw NOTHING excellent, even decent, in Trump’s 4-year reign. He ran the Presidency criminally, like Al Capone; he attempted to coerce Ukraine into a fraudulent scheme; he fostered anti-Muslim hatred; he stuffed federal courts with conservative idealogues; he encouraged anti-immigrant, anti-Mexican and anti-Black hatred; he separated immigrant families; he caged children; he fostered a wealth-gap-widening tax package; he pretended national emergency to misdirect defense funds for his idiotic, rabble-pleasing wall; he roused the worst in American nativism.

Trust me, Mr. J, we have not forgotten Trump’s “excellent years,” and if there is any justice he will soon be serving jail time for them.

Jim Christ

East side