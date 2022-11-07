 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Trumpian Legacy

  • Comments

It is known in nuclear physics that Uranium can be changed into Plutonium with the bombardment of neutrons. But similarly, the human mind can be changed into the wishes of those who want to manipulate thinking. Trump’s constant bombardment of his followers with misinformation has resulted in unreality thinking. Suddenly, opinions are more valid than facts. Suddenly, fiction becomes fact and fact becomes fiction. Truth and lies become so interwoven that the two concepts become indistinguishable. Evil can be deemed as righteousness and righteousness can be deemed as evil. One of the most stunning aspects of fascism is the inability of those believing in this political concept, to be able to sort fact from fiction. This is done intentionally to shut the masses off from reality. Only the reality of the leader is accepted as truth. Only then can the leader lie with impunity and have his followers accept authoritarianism as a righteous cause. This is Trump’s legacy.

Steve Rasmussen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

