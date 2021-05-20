Letter: The Truth and the GOP

In the movie, 'A Few Good Men' there is a line that is appropriate for many 'today's Republican party--You can't handle the truth. More appropriate, You Won't Accept th Truth. The truth is, no evidence of widespread voter fraud exists and judges, many appointed by Trump ruled in over 50 courts there is nothing that could or would reverse the truth that Donald Trump lost a clean election by over seven million votes nationwide.
This Republic has survived by accepting truth and allowing the peaceful transfer of power when it is the will of the people as called for in our Constitution.
The ugly underbelly of our society has been exposed by Trump supporters who claim the actions of January 6, 2021 were peaceful when those who stormed the capital would have killed VP Mike Pence and/or Speaker Nancy Pelosi had they been found.
DAVE GLICKSMAN
Northwest side
