 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Truth and the GOP
View Comments

Letter: The Truth and the GOP

  • Comments

In the movie, 'A Few Good Men' there is a line that is appropriate for many 'today's Republican party--You can't handle the truth. More appropriate, You Won't Accept th Truth. The truth is, no evidence of widespread voter fraud exists and judges, many appointed by Trump ruled in over 50 courts there is nothing that could or would reverse the truth that Donald Trump lost a clean election by over seven million votes nationwide.

This Republic has survived by accepting truth and allowing the peaceful transfer of power when it is the will of the people as called for in our Constitution.

The ugly underbelly of our society has been exposed by Trump supporters who claim the actions of January 6, 2021 were peaceful when those who stormed the capital would have killed VP Mike Pence and/or Speaker Nancy Pelosi had they been found.

DAVE GLICKSMAN

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Local-issues

Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of t…

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Senate

Perhaps when the AZ Senate Republicans are done searching for fictional fraudulent ballots in Maricopa county they can go to Iraq and find the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News