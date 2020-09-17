 Skip to main content
Letter: The truth is out - Trump Knew!
The truth is out. After the exposé following the release of Bob Woodward's book, "FEAR," the man who claims to be "a smart genius," spoke with Woodward 18 times over the year, for his new book…on tape. - RAGE.

Despite constant denials and lies to American citizens (including those who believed in him), this criminal was briefed on the virus in January. In a phone call on February 7, he stated, "This is deadly stuff… you just breathe the air, and that's how it's passed.

"And so that's a very tricky one. That's a very delicate one. It's also more deadly than even your strenuous flu. I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down because I don't want to create a panic," Trump said in a March 19 call.

"Now it's turning out its not just old people, Bob. But just today, and yesterday, some startling facts came out. It's not just old, older," Trump said, adding, "young people too, plenty of young people."

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

