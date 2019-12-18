Letter: The truth shall set you free.

As long as Nancy Pelosi brought it up, I thought I might mention that the Catholic Church has a Patron Saint for Journalists. He is St. Francois de Sales, who was the bishop of Geneva in the early 1600's. She might be interested.
Under his banner it reads as follows:
“Lord, you have called me to serve others by means of information. Grant that I may always work in obedience to the truth, with courage to pay a personal price so that truth will never be betrayed.
Help me to join truth to charity, to never injure anyone’s dignity, and to promote in all, to the best of my ability, justice and peace.”
As long as Nancy brought her faith up, we might as well highlight the responsibility that all journalists have been given with their chosen trade.
Be true to your trade folks.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
