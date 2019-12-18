Letter: The truth shall set you free.
View Comments

Letter: The truth shall set you free.

As long as Nancy Pelosi brought it up, I thought I might mention that the Catholic Church has a Patron Saint for Journalists. He is St. Francois de Sales, who was the bishop of Geneva in the early 1600's. She might be interested.

Under his banner it reads as follows:

“Lord, you have called me to serve others by means of information. Grant that I may always work in obedience to the truth, with courage to pay a personal price so that truth will never be betrayed.

Help me to join truth to charity, to never injure anyone’s dignity, and to promote in all, to the best of my ability, justice and peace.”

As long as Nancy brought her faith up, we might as well highlight the responsibility that all journalists have been given with their chosen trade.

Be true to your trade folks.

Terry Hlivko

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Service animals

KGUN-9 recently did a piece about a man who registered a beehive as a service animal to illustrate the need for tightening the rules about ser…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News