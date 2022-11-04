Letter: The Truth Train

The state of affairs in the US is now one of divided truths. Any time in history that we have seen a flirtation with fascism, we have also seen the truth divided into two tracks. The truth train that this nation has seen in the past is now running alongside a parallel train; a fantasy train, a mirage. With these two conflicting truths in place, it sets up a clash between these two trains and those riding them. The continuous bombardment of misinformation by those using fascist politics destroys the information space in society. Opinion becomes just as valid as facts, and the old truth can be replaced by an authoritarian mirage. Fascism has never been about the truth, and the reason goes back to the creator of Fascism; Mussolini. As a sociopath, his sense of reality was shifted. Sociopaths are master manipulators and when in leadership, push their magical thinking on others. Nearly every fascist leader has been a sociopath and that has created an alternate reality among believers.