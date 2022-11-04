 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The Truth Train

  • Comments

The state of affairs in the US is now one of divided truths. Any time in history that we have seen a flirtation with fascism, we have also seen the truth divided into two tracks. The truth train that this nation has seen in the past is now running alongside a parallel train; a fantasy train, a mirage. With these two conflicting truths in place, it sets up a clash between these two trains and those riding them. The continuous bombardment of misinformation by those using fascist politics destroys the information space in society. Opinion becomes just as valid as facts, and the old truth can be replaced by an authoritarian mirage. Fascism has never been about the truth, and the reason goes back to the creator of Fascism; Mussolini. As a sociopath, his sense of reality was shifted. Sociopaths are master manipulators and when in leadership, push their magical thinking on others. Nearly every fascist leader has been a sociopath and that has created an alternate reality among believers.

People are also reading…

Steve Rasmussen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News