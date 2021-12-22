Letter: The Twilight Zone

Do I really live in a country where:
Three racists can hunt down a black jogger like an animal, murder him, avoid arrest for months, and almost escape prosecution.
A teenage vigilante who's seen too many Death Wish movies shows up at a protest , supposedly to "protect property", kills two people, wounds another, and is now a hero.
A disgraced ex-president refuses to accept his election loss, repeats a lie over and over getting millions to believe it, and incites a violent mob to attempt to overthrow our government, causing multiple deaths and destruction.
A once-respected political party has morphed into a coven of extreme radicals, and most their followers think that's fine.
A miraculous vaccine that can end Covid is available to everyone, but a large segment of our population refuses it, thereby ensuring continued death and sickness from the deadly virus.
Is this really America, or have we crossed over into The Twilight Zone? Rod Serling couldn't have dreamed up a more chilling episode.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.