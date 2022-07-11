Letter: The Tyranny of the Minority

Much has been written about how our system of government protects the minority from the tyranny of the majority. I would argue that it is the majority that is being unfairly harmed by the minority.

Whether it is abortion rights, gun control, healthcare, the environment, climate change, education, voting rights, or religious vs. secular issues, the minority position too often prevails over the majority position.

Thanks to the electoral college, two senators from each state ( the 50 Democratic senators represent 41.5 million more people than the 50 Republican senators), gerrymandering, court packing (thanks Mitch), and the filibuster rule, the will of the majority is thwarted at every turn.

Begrudgingly, I give kudos to the minority. They have made a decades long, concerted effort to game the system to inflict their will on the American people. The majority must use their numerical advantage to reverse this course. If not, I fear for our very democracy.

John Pierce, Ph.D

Northwest side