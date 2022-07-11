 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The Tyranny of the Minority

  • Comments

Much has been written about how our system of government protects the minority from the tyranny of the majority. I would argue that it is the majority that is being unfairly harmed by the minority.

Whether it is abortion rights, gun control, healthcare, the environment, climate change, education, voting rights, or religious vs. secular issues, the minority position too often prevails over the majority position.

Thanks to the electoral college, two senators from each state ( the 50 Democratic senators represent 41.5 million more people than the 50 Republican senators), gerrymandering, court packing (thanks Mitch), and the filibuster rule, the will of the majority is thwarted at every turn.

Begrudgingly, I give kudos to the minority. They have made a decades long, concerted effort to game the system to inflict their will on the American people. The majority must use their numerical advantage to reverse this course. If not, I fear for our very democracy.

John Pierce, Ph.D

People are also reading…

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Guilty

Trump is guilty. Trump orchestrated the January 6th terrorist attack on our country. Only Trump had the power to stop his own lies, to condemn…

Letter: No comparison

The letter "Democrat insurrection" said that protesting at the AZ statehouse on June 24 after the Roe vs. Wade overturn was comparable to the …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News