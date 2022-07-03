 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Unborn Have A Voice Again

The Supreme Court has finally overturned Roe v Wade. I have read many commentaries on the issue of abortion and most contend that women have unlimited rights. Rights have never been unlimited, they extend only to the point at which one’s rights interfere with another’s rights. The issue that seems to be ignored on this topic is the unborn child. Anyone who has studied embryology, as I have, understands that the embryo that is created at the point of conception instantly begins developing into a full human being, it is never just a clump of cells. A simple ultrasound confirms this. Every cell is programmed. Only a few weeks after conception, this child already has a beating heart, a brain, and ability to feel pain. This child has the right to life just as its mother does. That right to life is what the Constitution guarantees, not a right to kill a child. We have a moral obligation to take care of the most innocent among us.

Sharon Reynolds

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

