Letter: The underprivileged are speaking out

Over the last 15-20 years we have observed and wrung our hands over the increasing disparity of wealth in the US. Privilege, tax cuts, and government policies are among the reasons for this, but the big consequence that I always worried about was the anger boiling over into civil unrest. How far might this unrest reach was a real concern.
Well, now we know. It took the inhuman murder of yet another black man in Minneapolis to kick it off, but it didn’t take long light up Louisville, St. Paul, and countless other cities. Those piously calling for respectful, peaceful protest don’t get it. Respectful, peaceful protest has accomplished nothing and I now fear we are going to reap the rewards of keeping our figurative knees on the necks of the disadvantaged and under-priveleged.
I don’t know if it is possible to bring us back together, but I am positive that Trump won’t do it. The future is not bright.
John Evert
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
