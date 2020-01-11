Letter: The United Methodist Church Has Not Split Yet
Letter: The United Methodist Church Has Not Split Yet

Re: the Jan. 7 atrticle "Methodists splitting church a sign of desperation."

A recent column by John Vornholt stated, “Recently the United Methodist Church decided to split...” That well may happen, but it has not happened yet. A group was brought together by the Bishop of Sierra Leone in Africa, included people from both sides of the conflict along with help from Jewish negotiator. The result was recommending a split.

It is only a recommendation to the United Methodist General Conference which will meet in May. He writes a thoughtful column about splits in churches, but it has not happened. As a retired United Methodist pastor with 43 years of service, I understand our church government much better than a layperson.

Bringing those opposing people together in one room is a great news story you missed. Republicans and Democrats ought to take notice. Splits are nothing new. The Methodist Church split over slavery in 1844 and did not reunite until 1939.

Robert L. Kuyper

Southeast side

Letters to the Editor

