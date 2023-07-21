Donald Trump gave a speech on Saturday in which he laid out plans to restructure the entire federal government and insert political loyalists and donors.

Trump is designing a new Presidency to massively expand its powers which is now laid out plainly for all to see. His hubris is dangerous.

If Trump is re-elected, America will change from being a free democracy into becoming a Russian-like dictatorship. No president should have that much power in a democratic America.

Have Trump and Putin decided that this is what Trump should do?

Where are Republican leaders who should be countering this authoritarian vision of America? Their silence is chilling.

America is the greatest country on earth, so why does Trump focus almost entirely on negatives? Doom is his gloomy political platform and it is wrong.

Democracy-minded Americans need to vote, volunteer, run for office, donate and donate again to help defeat Trump's agenda to turn the United States into the Soviet Union.

Cheryl Bakke

SaddleBrooke