Letter: The United States withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 Martin Mongan, West side Apr 12, 2023 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Make no mistake, the Biden Administration botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.Martin MonganWest sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star. Arizona Daily Star View Comments Tags Letter West Side Politics Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letters to the Editor: April 8 Letters to the Editor for April 8. Letters to the Editor: April 11 Letters to the Editor for April 11 Letters to the Editor: April 9 Letters to the Editor for April 9. Letter: Beware Prop 412 is premature Vote No! Tucson Electric Power wants voters to quickly, quietly approve a 25-year agreement for electricity distribution in Tucson. Their campaign sign… Letters to the Editor: April 6 Letters to the Editor for April 6. Comments may be used in print.