Letter: The Unseen Aspects of Intersectionality

Although the term intersectionality was introduced in the late 1980s, issues regarding this concept have been prevalent decades before the name. Intersectionality occurs when social categorizations (race, class, gender, etc.) overlap to create a unique form of discrimination or disadvantage. Kimberlé Crenshaw is the individual who first acknowledged the topic of intersectionality and decided to bring it into the public eye. Bim Adewunmi provides ample background information and works to introduce the idea through her interview with Kimberlé Crenshaw. Both individuals focus on how the overlapping of race and gender create unique hardships for black women. They use this form of intersectionality as their only real-world example throughout the interview. Although the term first regarded the lives of women of color, intersectionality covers a wide range of topics that Adewunmi failed to address in her interview.
Ellie Boyer
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.