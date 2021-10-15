Letter: The US Senate as a Frat House

I was pleased to read Patrick Allen's comments on Why do we need the Senate? in the October 13th Letters to the Editor of the Daily Star. I thought I was the only one who believed that are most august political body has been relegated to a Frat House. As an example, I overheard on the radio why someone like Chuck Grassely at age 88 would not want to retire. Truth is, he has been retired in place for a number of years. Not just him but members of both parties treat Washington DC as their permanent home. And why not, with all the perks provided to them and the companionship of their respective parties, why leave. There are exceptions, but not enough to matter.
David Sibik
Marana
