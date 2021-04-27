 Skip to main content
Letter: The Vaccinated Don't Own the Moral High Ground
Letter: The Vaccinated Don't Own the Moral High Ground

On April 24th, one writer claimed that those who who choose to reject an experimental COVID vaccine are "not very caring about their fellow man and frankly, not very smart." Another complained that if an unvaccinated military "were spreading a deadly disease(which they very well could be unaware of), we are not safe. They could be killing us."

There is currently insufficient evidence that these vaccines prevent COVID-19 infection OR its spread. If they did, the manufacturers would be shouting it from the rooftops(or, more accurately, reminding the unvaccinated of their obligation and morally shaming them through every paid-for media outlet).

I wish every vaccinated person only the best. I hope they feel safer and more hopeful. However, please don't try and claim moral superiority over those who aren't. After all, the vaccinated can still spread the virus to others as well and therefore help no one but themselves. Perhaps that makes them "not very caring about their fellow man and frankly, not very smart."

Richard Peddy

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

