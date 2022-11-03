 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The value of a senate seat

Most major corporations have reduced marketing budgets due to inflation. (See notes)

A local junior Senator running to return to the U S Senate apparently does not agree with that philosophy.

Mark Kelly’s campaign had spent over 29 million dollars on campaign ads through 7/13/2022 and that was 3 months ago. Kelly still had another 24 million to spend, (See notes) and judging from the amount of ads I’ve seen since, he will probably spend at least that amount by November.

When did a one vote senate seat become worth over 50 million dollars.

I'm not taking sides; I’m sure a number of republicans are spending as much or even more.

When working families and retired senior citizens are struggling to buy food and gas I think it's indecent and arrogant.

Campaign finance, and a long list if other necessary reforms are long overdue.

Charles Nedrow

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

