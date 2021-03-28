Letter: The Very Real Danger

At what point will we identify the very real and very deadly factor multiplying by many times the threat Covid-19 is to all of us ?
Idaho celebrated it's relaxed mask rules with a mask burning at their capitol, much like they did here then had to shut down it's legislature.
Florida let go of it's mask mandate to cash in from spring break and is now using riot troops in Miami's streets.
For four years certain people gave zombie style allegiance to an ignorant narcissist who promoted, amongst other things, snorting Lysol and bleaching oneself while denying Covid's existence and threat.
A senator from Kentucky with no medical knowledge whatsoever pits his pathetic ignorance against a highly trained epidemologist.
49% of the male members of a particular political persuasion renounce any plans to be vaccinated.
It is not coincidence that all these fiascos have the designation "Republican" attached. Moronic Republicans are doing more to harm us all each and every day and undermine all our efforts to recover.
Timothy Canny
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.