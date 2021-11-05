Letter: The Virginia Election

Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in Virginia said during a debate, "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." Pretty clear and authenticated on video. McAuliffe lost, largely because of that comment, which enraged Virginia parents - Democrat, Republican and independents - of school-age children.
Along comes an AP article, published by the Star on Nov 4th, which stated that McAuliffe "stumbled" during the debate and said McAuliffe "suggested parents should have a minimal role in shaping school curriculum." Minimal role? Well, false. McAuliffe suggested nothing of the kind and completely rejected parental role in what their children are taught in his own words. It cost him the election, as it should have.
No more excuses. Not Trump. Not racism. Just a bad candidate who dismissed parents of children in a say about their children's education.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
