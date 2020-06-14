Letter: The Virus and Presidential Leadership

President Trump is not to blame for this pandemic, but he made it worse than it had to be.
The President made it controversial to admit that a major problem was approaching, instead of leading us to recognize we had to pull together against the virus.
The President made it controversial to wear a mask instead of supporting mask wearing as a way we can all reduce each other’s risk.
The President made it controversial to follow science, knowledge and expertise instead of gut feelings.
The President made it controversial for all levels of government to work together, instead of leaving every state to figure it out for themselves.
The President made it controversial to learn from what has worked well in other countries, instead of relying on the U.S. alone.
The President made it controversial to consider the death of thousands as a tragedy instead simply a cost of keeping our economy going.
Going forward, we need the President to create less controversy and show more leadership.
Larry Wallerstein
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
