Letter: The virus is significant, but

Two headlines in todays Star, "President downplaying virus" and "Trumps rosy coronavirus message misguide" says it all for me. We know the virus is significant, we've been told so by everyone having even a smidgeon of expertise. Does anyone consider that possibly the President is trying to lift our spirits during our virus engagement. We whine and belabor and look for a hair shirt on every problem imaginable. The temperature is warming, our attention to racial bias inadequate, the oceans are filled with plastic and etc.. We have no answer except to bemoan our miserable lot in life. Nothing is bad enough that we can't make it worse, seems to be our motto. My Father would have said that we have become a nation of sniveling crybabies. Just for fun, onetime, consider that the President may be asking us to face this matter without crying woe is me. Or have we become so overly sensitive that we have forgotten how.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
